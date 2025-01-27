Emami's Q3 FY25 ad spends surge 6% YoY to Rs 175.7 crore

Emami Limited has reported a 6% year-on-year increase in advertising and promotional expenditure for the third quarter of FY25, with spends reaching Rs 175.7 crore compared to Rs 165.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The FMCG major has also shown a sequential increase of 20.6% in ad spends from Rs 145.7 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company's revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,049.5 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a 5.3% increase from Rs 996.3 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue figures also demonstrate strong quarter-on-quarter growth of 17.8% from Rs 890.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

Emami also reported a profit after tax of Rs 279 crore for the quarter under review.