Emami's Q4 FY25 ad spends rise 4.8% YoY to Rs 188.9 crore

Emami, the skincare brand, has registered an increase in profit and its advertisement expenditure in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025. The company's advertising and promotional spending rose to Rs. 694.02 crore in FY25, up from Rs. 652.20 crore in FY24. Emami’s Q4 profit stood at Rs 162 crore in FY25-increase of 11% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024, Emami had clocked a profit of Rs 146.75 crore.

Emami reported resilient performance in the fourth quarter of FY25, with its core domestic business registering an 11% growth. Volume growth came in at a steady 7%, driven by continued demand for flagship brands such as Navratna, Dermicool, BoroPlus, and its range of healthcare products.

The company's investment in brand visibility remained strong, with advertising and sales promotion spends rising to Rs. 188.8 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs. 180.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a full-year basis, Emami recorded a marginal uptick in net profit. For the financial year ended March 2025, consolidated profit stood at Rs. 802.7 crore, up from Rs. 790.8 crore in FY24.

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami, said, “Going forward, we’re focused on strengthening our core brands and unlocking new growth through brand extensions, premium offerings, and sharper channel strategies.”