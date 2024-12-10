Emcer names Kareena Kapoor as its new brand face

Emcer, a brand from the ceramic industry and powered by Infra.Market, announced Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor as the new face of the brand. Emcer has built a trusted legacy over three decades, offering innovative solutions. With Kareena Kapoor's addition, Emcer strengthens its position in the market.

Additionally, the brand has launched its new brand proposition, #NotJustTiles, positioning the brand as a premium lifestyle choice that offers more than just tiles. The campaign focuses on Emcer’s commitment to design, innovation, and functionality. It will be rolled out in phases across Cinema, OTT, Digital, and OOH platforms.

Commenting on this announcement, Gautam Patel, managing director, Emcer Tiles said, "Emcer embodies innovation, quality, and elegance, making Kareena Kapoor the perfect ambassador for the brand. Her elegance, grace, and timeless appeal align perfectly with our brand ethos. With the support of Infra.Market’s technological expertise, we are thrilled to welcome Kareena to the Emcer family. We are confident that her association will elevate our position as a symbol of luxury, design excellence, and modern living."

“I am excited to partner with Emcer, a brand that reflects my appreciation for elegance, style, and sophisticated design. Their vision of transforming spaces into both beautiful and functional works of art is something I truly admire, and I look forward to contributing to their journey,” said Kareena Kapoor.