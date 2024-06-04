EMGEE Group onboards BigBrandTheory as its branding agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BBT will be responsible for EMGEE’s corporate rebrand and a lineup of luxurious projects.
EMGEE Group, real estate developers, has announced the appointment of BigBrandTheory (BBT) as its official branding agency. With a focus on strategic innovation and creativity, BBT will develop a comprehensive branding strategy that encompasses rebranding EMGEE Group and crafting communication for all upcoming luxury projects. This includes creating marketing materials, producing a brand film, digital marketing, media campaigns, and innovative ideas.
Commenting on the agency’s appointment, EMGEE Group’s founder and CMD Mudhit Gupta, said, "We’ve chosen to partner with BBT as they truly understand our company’s values and vision, helping us to elevate our brand identity as we continue to expand our footprint in the real estate sector. The Luxury Housing segment holds a lot of promise, and our vision is to be the most preferred luxury real estate developer by the next decade. We are confident that BBT’s expertise and creative approach will help us on this ambitious growth path.”
Pravin Shah, founder, BigBrandTheory, commented, "We are happy to be brought on board as EMGEE Group’s trusted branding and creative partner. Our team is committed to delivering high-quality, results-driven branding solutions and crafting unique identities that enable brands like EMGEE to make a mark in a competitive market such as real estate. We look forward to collaborating closely with EMGEE Group to bring their projects to life and support their vision for growth and success.”
BigBrandTheory (BBT) specialises in crafting distinctive brand stories and identities for a global clientele. BBT’s portfolio spans a wide range of projects, from revamping major brands to spearheading government initiatives and corporate rebranding efforts.