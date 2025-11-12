EMotorad teams up with Rannvijay Singha for ‘Made for More’ campaign

E-mobility brand EMotorad has launched a new campaign featuring actor and reality show personality Rannvijay Singha, spotlighting the brand’s latest electric cycle, Ranger, positioned as a rugged, performance-driven ride 'Made for More.'

The film draws inspiration from Rannvijay’s on-screen persona — bold, energetic, and adventurous — and recreates a playful twist on his reality show moments. Featuring a Rannvijay look-alike alongside him, the ad uses humour and intensity to showcase the Ranger’s versatility across terrains, from urban streets to off-road trails.

“When I first saw the Ranger, it instantly felt familiar, bold, rugged, and full of character,” said Rannvijay Singha. “It’s not just about getting from one place to another; it’s about how you feel on the way. The Ranger has that attitude, it’s solid, stylish, and made for those who stop at nothing. Just like me, it’s Made For More.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO, EMotorad, said: “Rannvijay is the epitome of adventure, toughness, and fun — qualities that are at the heart of the Ranger. This campaign isn’t just about selling a cycle; it’s about bringing a twist to an iconic reality show that reflects his on-screen and off-screen personality.”

The campaign reinforces EMotorad’s positioning as a homegrown e-mobility brand focused on innovation and lifestyle appeal. With the Ranger, the company aims to connect with a younger audience seeking high-performance cycles that combine design, durability, and excitement.

The ad featuring Rannvijay and the Ranger is now live across digital platforms.