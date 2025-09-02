EMotorad's new campaign sees MS Dhoni coach India’s GenNext

E-cycle manufacturer EMotorad has released a new ad film featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni, this time in an all-new coach avatar.

The campaign speaks directly to parents, encouraging them to make smarter mobility choices for their children’s daily commute with EMotorad.

This latest film showcases Dhoni as a no-nonsense, relatable coach, guiding parents through the need for safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective travel solutions for GenNext kids, whether it’s getting to school, tuition, or extracurricular activities.

The narrative blends EMotorad’s brand ethos of e-cycles made for every ride with an urgent and relatable call for urban families to rethink how their children travel.

"As a father, I want the best for my daughter, safety, independence, and a sustainable future. With EMotorad, I'm confident that we're making the right choice for their commutes, and for the environment they’ll inherit." Says MS Dhoni.

“With this campaign, we’re speaking to parents as much as we are to the next generation of riders,”adds Kunal Gupta, co-founder & CEO of EMotorad.

“Parents want their children to have independence, but also safety, affordability, and sustainability. Dhoni’s trusted voice brings that balance to life, helping families see that EMotorad isn’t just a cycle, it’s a smarter mobility decision for their child’s future.”

This is the fourth collaboration with Dhoni from EMotorad, marking a shift in EMotorad’s storytelling. While the first three ad films focused on performance, range, and lifestyle appeal, the latest instalment zeroes in on everyday convenience and parental reassurance.

It reinforces EMotorad’s expanding presence across 250+ cities in India and its projected 60% YoY growth in FY 2026, fuelled by urban mobility demand and product innovation.