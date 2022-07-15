Emporiom Digital bags digital marketing mandate for CLAAS in India

The agency will manage the brand's social media, paid marketing duties spanning online creative & content strategy .
Emporiom Digital, a digital marketing agency across South East Asia & North America, has acquired the digital marketing mandate for CLAAS in India, a subsidiary of the CLAAS group headquartered in Germany. They are one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural engineering equipment.
Under the scope of the mandate, the agency will manage the brand's social media, paid marketing duties spanning online creative & content strategy to building client acquisition campaigns for the brand.
On the association, Aditi Ohri, co-founder & CEO (APAC), Emporiom Digital, says, "We are elated to have CLAAS India onboard in the list of our esteemed clients and are committed to ensuring the brand’s excellence on digital platforms. We will put our best foot forward and work towards a long partnership with them."