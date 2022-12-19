Emporiom Digital retains the mandate for TCNS Clothing

Emporiom Digital will manage the end-to-end social media marketing and influencer marketing for the brand.
Emporiom Digital has given the mandate of TCNS clothing which have of portfolio of brands like W, Wishful, and Aurelia under it. The marketing agency will manage its end-to-end social media marketing and influencer marketing.
With their vision to celebrate womanhood, TCNS Clothing Co took on the challenge of expanding their quest of providing trendy and contemporary fashion wear for women on a broader landscape. This evolution required a massive digital push in which they were ably assisted by Emporiom Digital.
Puneet Sewra, chief marketing officer at TCNS Clothing Co, said, "We're delighted to continue our association with Emporiom Digital, a digital agency that has helped us spread our story of fashion innovation in the online ecosystem.During this partnership, we have managed to showcase our exemplary work to more people through our social media channels than ever before."
Aditi Ohri, co-founder/CEO, Emporiom Digital commented, “During our successful partnership, we have executed cutting-edge digital campaigns in the fashion industry that has amplified the online presence of various brands under the TCNS Clothing Co umbrella. With optimism & excitement we look forward to the future & raising the bar even higher in terms of delivery quality & impactful content. ”
In the past year, Aurelia and W’s digital reach expanded by 62% and 181% respectively. Whereas Aurelia and W’s Instagram follower count grew by 47% and 21% respectively in the past one year.