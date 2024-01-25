Emporiom Digital secures complete marketing mandate for Ananda Dairy

Both companies look forward to paving the way for mutual growth.
Emporiom Digital, a Noida-based digital marketing agency, has secured the complete marketing mandate for Ananda Dairy, one of the prominent players in dairy in India.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities, heralding a new era of growth in the ever-evolving landscape of digital and offline marketing, the company stated in a press release.
Ananda Dairy has been in the market for more than three decades. In its pursuit of excellence, Ananda Dairy has chosen Emporiom Digital as its strategic partner to amplify its presence and engage with its audience in meaningful, innovative, and creative ways.
Commenting on the association, the founder and CEO of Emporiom Digital, Aditi Ohri, expressed, "We are honored to be entrusted with Ananda Dairy mandate. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to elevate Ananda Dairy brand presence across all platforms and drive engagement to new heights."
Ananda Dairy chairman and founder,RS Dixit, also expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We believe that this collaboration will not only strengthen our footprint but also foster a deeper connection with our consumers. We aspire to set new benchmarks in the industry, together."