Emporion Digital retains the mandate for TCNS Clothing

Emporion Digital has retained TCNS Clothing Company Ltd for the second consecutive year.
Emporion Digital has given the mandate of TCNS clothing which have of portfolio of brands like W, Wishful, and Aurelia under it. The marketing agency will manage its end-to-end social media marketing and influencer marketing.
With their vision to celebrate womanhood, TCNS Clothing Co took on the challenge of expanding their quest of providing trendy and contemporary fashion wear for women on a broader landscape. This evolution required a massive digital push in which they were ably assisted by Emporiom Digital.
Puneet Sewra, chief marketing officer at TCNS Clothing Co, said, "We're delighted to continue our association with Emporiom Digital, a digital agency that has helped us spread our story of fashion innovation in the online ecosystem. During this partnership, we have managed to showcase our exemplary work to more people through our social media channels than ever before."
In the past year, Aurelia and W’s digital reach expanded by 62% and 181% respectively. Whereas Aurelia and W’s Instagram follower count grew by 47% and 21% respectively in the past one year.