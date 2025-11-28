EnAble India spotlights disabled consumers in latest campaign

EnAble India has released two short films that highlight how people with disabilities continue to be excluded from everyday shopping and dining experiences because of inaccessible design. The films, created by Lowe Lintas and produced by Crazy Few Films, centre on the idea of the Purple Economy — positioning persons with disabilities as a substantial consumer base with meaningful spending power, rather than a group dependent on support.

The campaign uses day-to-day situations to show how physical and digital spaces still fail to serve this audience. In the first film, a wheelchair user with clear purchasing intent is unable to navigate a mall independently, relying instead on online orders and frequent returns. In the second, a man with vision impairment attempts to dine out but is limited by restaurants that lack Braille menus or audio support.

Dipesh Sutariya, chairman and managing director of EnAble India, said: “Brands often miss the simplest truth: persons with disabilities are not a niche audience. They are a vibrant consumer segment with aspirations, preferences and spending power. When businesses design with accessibility in mind, they don’t just include more people, they gain new customers. These films are a reminder that exclusion is not only a social issue, it’s a missed market opportunity.”

The films arrive ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, as the organisation notes growing interest in inclusive design from global and domestic brands. EnAble India aims to push marketing, retail and hospitality sectors to rethink how products and services are built, stressing that the real question is not whether people with disabilities are ready for the market — but whether brands are ready for them.