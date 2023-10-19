Enamor's 'Fabulous Brides' campaign with Rakul Preet Singh celebrates individuality

The campaign conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide and Saatchi Propagate portrays a wide spectrum of brides who come from diverse backgrounds at different stages of their lives.
Empowering women to embrace their natural beauty, Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate have come up with a powerful integrated campaign, ‘Fabulous Brides’, which showcases Enamor’s latest lingerie collection for soon-to-be brides.
The campaign portrays a wide spectrum of brides who come from diverse backgrounds and are at different stages of their lives. It features actor Rakul Preet, who had also endorsed Enamor’s Athleisure campaign, and influencer Ginni Kapoor.
The latest campaign will be rolled out via out-of-home, in-store branding and digital channels.
Shitu Patil, Head of Art and Executive Creative Director, said, “Enamor’s ‘Fabulous Brides’ is an ode to today’s modern woman. Unlike earlier times when the brides looked the same, today’s modern bride has own unique personality and wants to look, feel and express her best authentic self on her wedding day. With a beautiful Bridal Collection designed to cater to all types of brides and complete their trousseau needs, ‘Fabulous Brides’ is a celebration of this individuality. Be it wearing sports shoes under a lehenga or not confining to the social norms of being a particular size. Totally comfortable in her skin (and lingerie) today’s self- assured woman celebrates all her quirks & whims with equal elan as she makes her self-vows to live, love and be her most authentic self on her big day.”
Prachi Bali, executive vice president & business head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor has always been committed to delivering premium quality products to women in India, and now with a line dedicated to fabulous brides, we aim to strategically generate strengthened expectations for their upcoming product launches among the audiences. With a digital first campaign our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning online Indian consumers."
Sandra Daniels, senior vice president, marketing, Enamor, added, “Our new campaign – ‘Fabulous Brides’ captures the rich diversity of our weddings and allows every bride to see herself represented and celebrated in the world of bridal fashion. It gives them the freedom to choose their perfect Enamor lingerie that complements their distinct style as well as needs. The campaign encourages brides to make their vows of self- love as they embark on this new journey, reminding them that they should continue celebrating their own kind of fabulous. A powerful message there! And yet another fantastic campaign delivered by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide India teams.”
Team Credits:
Mainline Agency: Publicis Worldwide India Digital Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate CEO: Paritosh Srivastava
Managing Director: Oindrila Roy
EVP & Business Head: Prachi Bali
Chief Strategy Officer: Snehasis Bose
Executive Creative Director: Shitu Patil, Sudarshan Sudevan
Creative Director: Delna Shroff
Associate Creative Director (Art): Rashmi Ekka
Creative team: Manasi Deorukhkar, Shilpa Potekar, Kimberly Dmello, Ketki Lohakare, Shravani Marwadi
Senior Vice President: Lokesh Sah Vice President: Alisha Furniturewalla AVP: Debjani Roychoudhury
Brand Partner - Pankti Pathak
Ass. Brand Director: Neha Bhandari, Naomi Mukerji
Brand Associate - Disha Sood
Planning: Maulik Kalamthekar, Riya Bhaskaran
Production
Production House: Big Momma Director: Shohini