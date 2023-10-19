Enamor's 'Fabulous Brides' campaign with Rakul Preet Singh celebrates individuality

The latest campaign will be rolled out via out-of-home, in-store branding and digital channels.

Shitu Patil, Head of Art and Executive Creative Director, said, “Enamor’s ‘Fabulous Brides’ is an ode to today’s modern woman. Unlike earlier times when the brides looked the same, today’s modern bride has own unique personality and wants to look, feel and express her best authentic self on her wedding day. With a beautiful Bridal Collection designed to cater to all types of brides and complete their trousseau needs, ‘Fabulous Brides’ is a celebration of this individuality. Be it wearing sports shoes under a lehenga or not confining to the social norms of being a particular size. Totally comfortable in her skin (and lingerie) today’s self- assured woman celebrates all her quirks & whims with equal elan as she makes her self-vows to live, love and be her most authentic self on her big day.”