Engage Pocket Perfumes encourages young India to be ready to ‘Engage Suddenly’ anytime, anywhere!

In a world of burgeoning digital apps and devices at GenZ’s disposal, sudden moments of playful chemistry are often what they seek. The chance to suddenly lock eyes with your crush, or bump into them unexpectedly truly brings out the innocence of those special moments that not only help break the ice but also spark an amazing connection. ITC Engage, one of India’s leading fragrance brands, has perfectly captured this ethos in its latest campaign, ‘Engage Suddenly,’ for Engage pocket perfumes. The new campaign celebrates these magical, spontaneous moments of playful chemistry amongst Gen Z and the need to always be ready to Engage Suddenly.