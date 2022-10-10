Enormous Brands bags creative mandate for Springwel

The account will be serviced by the agency's Delhi office.
Enormous has been awarded the strategy & creative mandates of mattress giant Springwel, a brand owned by Ananta Capital.
This will be with a view to strengthen their offline presence in markets all over the country and to aid the D2C launch of the brand.
The creative mandate entails strategy, positioning, brand identity creation, design and creative across mediums. The account will be serviced by the agency's Delhi office.
It is worth noting here that Enormous won this mandate without going through a pitch process.
Springwel is engaged in manufacturing and selling of mattresses, home furnishing products and B2B foam in India. The company runs over 75 exclusive brand outlets along with a pan-India network of over 1,000 dealers and distributors. Since the company’s acquisition a few months back, Springwel has embarked on an aggressive expansion plan in existing and newer markets.
Ashutosh Taparia, managing partner, Ananta Capital, said, “It is a pivotal step for Brand Springwel – embarking on a new digital journey and reinvigorating the brand. We were looking for experienced hands in the industry to help guide us through the journey and are excited to partner with Enormous. We hope Enormous’ experience & passion of delivering impactful campaigns going on to build strong brands & businesses, will help us achieve our bullish goals.”
In a statement, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands, said, “We are delighted to associate with Springwel and partner them in this exciting new journey. We aim to strengthen the brand’s presence in the offline and online space, as we have done for other brands successfully in the recent past. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to deliver campaigns closely aligned with the brand’s overall goals.”