Enormous Brands bags the creative mandate for Bharti Axa – Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

Commenting on the creative duties Geetanjali Kothari, vice president and head - marketing, Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. Said, “We are happy to partner with Enormous Brands for PMFBY. Farmers are the lifeline of the nation and we are delighted that the government has trusted us for this mandate. The agriculture sector has faced a difficult time due to climate change and the ongoing pandemic. We recognize the need to empathize with the sector more than ever before as we take the message on ground urging them to secure their crops. Enormous Brands understands this and we, in partnership with Ashish and team, are working towards designing a communication strategy that will help build trust along with instilling the need for the product.”