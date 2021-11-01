Enormous will handle Brand Strategy and Creative Mandate of House of Abhinandan Lodha

The account will be serviced by the agency's Mumbai office.
Enormous has announced that it has bagged the brand and creative duties of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, which is revolutionizing land buying in India through Technology.
The creative mandate entails strategy; positioning; brand identity; creative and design across mediums. The account will be serviced by the agency's Mumbai office.
Kaustubh Manohar, Head Marketing, The House of Abhinandan Lodha said, "We're thrilled to welcome Enormous Brands as our new creative partners. We want to leverage their expertise in new product category creation, especially in the tech domain. Their creative aptitude in understanding our consumer value proposition amazed us. We look forward to working with them on a long-term basis to strengthen our portfolio in the Indian market."
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous says, “The House of Abhinandan Lodha is reinventing not only the real estate category but also the way we think about land investment in India. We're excited to expand the brand's footprint in India and solidify its position as a market leader in the branded land sector. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration and look forward to working with the team to make it the most preferred land buying brand in India.”
