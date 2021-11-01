Enormous will handle Brand Strategy and Creative Mandate of House of Abhinandan Lodha

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous says, “The House of Abhinandan Lodha is reinventing not only the real estate category but also the way we think about land investment in India. We're excited to expand the brand's footprint in India and solidify its position as a market leader in the branded land sector. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration and look forward to working with the team to make it the most preferred land buying brand in India.”