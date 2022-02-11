Enormous wins the complete Communications mandate of Finolex Wires and Cables

Speaking on occasion Amit Mathur, senior vice president- sales & marketing, Finolex Cables said, "Finolex has a long history of creating trust in Indian consumers across generations. In this hyper-competitive business, we were looking at working with a company that can deliver integrated communication solutions that will allow us to connect and engage with our diverse customers across different platforms. We were looking for a partner who shared our brand's mission and had unique ideas and approaches. We are convinced that our partnership with Enormous will help increase our ability to communicate with our target consumers in a more influential and relevant way."