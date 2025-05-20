Entries cross 4,000 mark at 2025 Abby Awards

With entries crossing the 4,000 mark, the Abby Awards is set to take place at Goafest from 21 to 23 May 2025.

“One of the things which has kept us iconic and the gold standard is that we try to be a step ahead of the curve. So, you identify a trend, when the trend picks up is a different point but you are there at the beginning,” remarks Ajay Kakar, chairperson, awards governing council, The Abby Awards, and managing committee member, The Advertising Club.

Now in its 56th year, the Abby Awards remains the most prominent recognition for India’s creative and media advertising. This is also the fourth year of its partnership with The One Show.

Of the total entries, creative agencies submitted 2,678, while media agencies sent in 1,398. There are 1,756 shortlists – 1,265 from creative agencies and 491 from media agencies.

A total of 231 agencies submitted entries for this year’s awards. These include returning agencies such as McCann Worldgroup, DDB Mudra, VML, Lowe Lintas, BBH, Grey Group and Talented. The total includes 164 creative agencies and 69 media agencies.

The judging panel comprised 401 jurors, with a gender ratio of 65:35 male to female. This year’s international jurors are:

Youri Guerassimov, CEO and CCO of Marcel Paris (also joining for a keynote at Goafest 2025)

Bjorn Stahl, CCO of Uncommon

Francesco Poletti, CCO of Le Pub, Publicis Italy

Additionally, three new categories have been introduced under Media: