Entries invited for Pepper Awards 2022

The jury comprises Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations; Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle: Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways; Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB; Shormistha Mukherjee, Founder, Flying Cursor Interactive; Deepa Geethakrishnan, Founder, MYO Brands Solutions; Burzin Mehta, Chief Creative Officer, Gozoop Group; Priya Shivakumar, Senior, National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India; George Kovoor, Group Creative Director and Head of Digital Creative, Ogilvy South and PG Aditiya, Co-founder and CCO, Talented. Pepper Creative Awards Trust Chairman K. Venugopal said that they are expecting more high-quality entries as this year’s jury is the best jury Pepper Awards had so far. He added that attempts are being made to ensure participation of top names in the advertising field in the pepper awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in December.