Entries open: afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2024

India's biggest award for young agencies is back!
This year marks a milestone—10 years of creativity with afaqs! Foxglove Awards, the only platform dedicated to recognising the freshest talent in the marketing and advertising world. Established in 2015, these awards are exclusively for agencies that are 12 years old or younger, with a focus on rewarding innovative campaigns, engaging content, and out-of-the-box ideas.
Foxglove stands out for offering both National and Regional Awards, giving young agencies the flexibility to compete based on their ambitions. The competition spans 10 super categories with 60 categories and includes two prestigious special awards: Agency of the Year and Young Agency of the Year (6 years or younger).
Over the past decade, Foxglove has become one of India's most sought-after advertising awards, with more than 1000 agencies participating, 5k+ entries, and over 600+ jurors and grand jurors deciding the winners.
If your agency is 12 years or younger, this is your chance to shine and let your creative work make its mark!
Early Bird Deadline: September 19, 2024
Final Entry Deadline: October 14, 2024
Shortlist Announcement: October 2024
Award Night: December 2024
Ambient Media
Brand Activation
Content Marketing
Design
Digital
Influencer Marketing
Social Media
Video
Public Relations
Special Awards
Click here to explore the full list of categories.
Join the celebration of a decade of creativity. Submit your best work, and let your ideas shine on one of the biggest stages for young agencies in India!