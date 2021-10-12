ePayLater assigns Creative and Media Duties to Madison

Madison BMB will handle the creative assignment and Madison Media Sigma will handle the entire media mandate including TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Digital and Cinema.
ePayLater, a buy now, pay later payments platform for retailers has assigned its creative and media duties to Madison. Madison BMB will handle the creative assignment and Madison Media Sigma will handle the entire media mandate including TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Digital and Cinema.
ePayLater is focused on improving lives of millions of aspiring traders and small business owners by offering them interest free financial credit. With this, traders/kirana shop owners are empowered to make business decisions which help them buy more, save more, and do more business. Now they can say yes to the things that make their business easier and more profitable.
Founded in 2015 by Aurko Bhattacharya, Akshat Saxena, Uday Somayajul, ePayLater has been on a mission to provide simple, transparent and innovative financial solution to its customers. The company since the last three years has been focusing on the small businessmen/ trader segment which is one of most important pillars of our growing economy. ePayLater has been like a close friend for these FMCG retailers helping them to expand their businesses and meeting their aspirations.
Says Akshat Saxena, cofounder ePayLater, “We are happy to have Madison as a holistic agency on board as our creative and media partner. It’s an exciting phase of growth for ePayLater and with Madison as our partner, we are confident about effectively reaching out to millions of retailers in the country who stand to benefit from this solution.”
Says Uday Somayajula, Cofounder, ePayLater, “Buy Now, Pay later category is relatively new to our country, especially in the B2B segment and taking it to the diverse audience and geographies of our country is always going to be challenging. During our initial interaction with Madison, we saw a lot of synergies & especially a passion to work on our brand ‘ePayLater’. With them on board with us, we are sure to educate and reach a wider audience in the most optimized way.”
Says Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, “We are truly excited to be partnering with ePayLater, expand its reach and strengthen it as a game changer Fintech brand, in today’s fast paced digitized environment.”
Says Raj Nair, CEO & chief creative officer, Madison BMB, “The fintech space in India is constantly innovating and developing and launching new products in the category. While there are many players, the leadership team at ePayLater are very upbeat about their prospects by virtue of what they bring to the table to smaller retailers and helping them spread their wings and fueling their growth story. Their partnerships with B2B majors like Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart, BigBasket and large FMCG brands help hugely towards this end. We are looking forward to help ePayLater succeed across the country.”