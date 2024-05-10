Equirus signs archery champion Dhiraj Bommadevara & para badminton star Krishna Nagar for brand endorsement

Dhiraj Bommadevara, recognised for his prowess and precision in the realm of archery, brings a wealth of experience and a relentless pursuit of perfection to the partnership. His dedication to his craft resonates deeply with Equirus' core values of excellence and innovation. Commenting on his association with Equirus, Dhiraj expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining hands with Equirus is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to showcasing our shared values to the world."