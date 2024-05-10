Equirus signs archery champion Dhiraj Bommadevara & para badminton star Krishna Nagar for brand endorsement

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bommadevara won the gold medal with Team India at the Shanghai World Cup and Nagar clinched the gold medal at the Para Badminton World Championship.
Equirus, a full service financial services provider, annouces its partnership with two eminent athletes, Dhiraj Bommadevara in archery and Krishna Nagar in para badminton. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Equirus as it reinforces its commitment to supporting talent and promoting values of determination, precision, and inclusivity.
Dhiraj Bommadevara, recognised for his prowess and precision in the realm of archery, brings a wealth of experience and a relentless pursuit of perfection to the partnership. His dedication to his craft resonates deeply with Equirus' core values of excellence and innovation. Commenting on his association with Equirus, Dhiraj expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining hands with Equirus is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to showcasing our shared values to the world."
Krishna Nagar, a Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee in para badminton, has been making waves with his remarkable performances on the court. His recent triumphs include clinching gold at prestigious tournaments, earning him widespread acclaim. Krishna expressed his excitement about partnering with Equirus, stating, "It's an honour to represent a brand that embodies values of perseverance and determination. I look forward to contributing to Equirus' journey towards success."
Ajay Garg, managing director at Equirus, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising the brand's commitment to supporting talent and fostering excellence. "We are delighted to welcome Dhiraj Bommadevara and Krishna Nagar to the Equirus family. Their achievements resonate with our brand's ethos of pushing boundaries and achieving greatness. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire individuals to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on society."
Dhiraj Bommadevara is India's highest ranked Recurve Archer in the world, recently scripted history by winning the gold medal with Team India at the Shanghai World Cup showcasing his remarkable skill and determination. Similarly, Krishna Nagar's remarkable journey in para badminton saw him clinch the gold medal at the Para Badminton World Championship, solidifying his status as one of the brightest talents in the sport.
Through this collaboration, Equirus aims to inspire individuals to pursue their passions relentlessly and strive for excellence.