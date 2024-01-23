ESAF Small Finance Bank launches 'The power to dream bigger' campaign

The campaign is conceptualised by FCB Interface, Kochi.
ESAF Small Finance Bank has launched a new brand campaign, The Power to Dream Bigger, aimed at showcasing how the bank expands the chain of joy by empowering the customers from the lowest ebb to the highest.
The campaign, which is a result of a customer study conducted in Kochi, Chennai, and Mumbai, highlights the bank's commitment to meeting the needs of its customers across segments. In a broader sense, the campaign tries to communicate how the innovative products and services of the bank bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots.
By emphasising the bank's role in transforming dreams into reality, the campaign aims to resonate with a broad audience, establishing ESAF Bank as a financial partner that joyfully fosters prosperity.
Conceptualised by FCB Interface, Kochi, the campaign's centrepiece is a TVC that communicates the concept of the chain of financial support the bank provides, cutting across segments. The brand campaign was followed by two product campaigns of FD and Gold Loan under the same umbrella - the power to dream bigger, as each product is designed to meet the brand objectives.
George Thomas, EVP, ESAF Small Finance Bank, said “The TV campaign is supported by a 360-degree initiative through print, radio, and online platforms. Plans for outdoor campaigns are also on the anvil. The brand campaign along with the two product campaigns under the same umbrella adds meaning to the initiative. Also, it underscores the fact that ESAF is not just a bank it’s a partner in converting its customers’ dreams into reality.”
Sony V. Mathew, VP- head, branding and communications, ESAF Small Finance Bank, explained, "The campaign is the result of a study the agency conducted in three of our prime markets. Also, it is a new communication strategy that gives more meaning to our positioning, the joy of banking. We feel there is no better way to manifest the joy of banking than the chain of joy."