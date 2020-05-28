Essence wins integrated media agency of record mandate for Games24x7

“A pioneer in the high-growth, technology-driven online gaming sector in India, Games24x7 believes in leveraging the true power of data science to provide millions of game players with unique game-playing experiences. At Essence, we have a similar approach to the use of data, analytics and technology to deliver valuable advertising for brands and their consumers. We are thrilled to collaborate with Games24x7 to further accelerate business growth for its platform brands in India,” said Anand Chakravarthy, Managing Director, India, Essence.