Essence wins integrated media duties for cosmetic brand Faces Canada in India

“Faces Canada has a reputation for on-trend, premium beauty products, and continuously innovates to offer high performance and world-class cosmetics. At Essence, we share a similar commitment to constantly improve our delivery to our clients, with our pioneering use of data, analytics and technology, as well as culture of experimentation. We are excited to partner with Faces Canada to help build the brand and drive growth with our integrated, full-service media offering,” said Anand Chakravarthy, Managing Director, India, Essence.