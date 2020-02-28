Essence wins integrated media duties for cosmetic brand Faces Canada in India

Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, today announced that it has been awarded integrated media duties for cosmetic brand Faces Canada in India. Led out of Essence’s Delhi office, the Faces Canada business will be supported by the agency’s teams including media planning, media investment, media activation, content and e-commerce.
With a Canadian heritage spanning over 40 years, Faces Canada offers an exclusive line of makeup and skincare products. Its portfolio includes a wide range of globally acclaimed cosmetics which have been designed to suit every ethnicity, as well as skin type, tone, complexion and texture. Its products are cruelty-free and hypoallergenic.
Faces Canada entered the India market in 2009. Its products are currently available in over 140 cities and towns, at over 1,450 cosmetic retail stores and select modern trade outlets across the country. Over the years, the brand has also established its presence on e-commerce sites and is now available across major online retailers such as Nykaa, Amazon and Flipkart.
“Consumers are moving increasingly towards digital for both discovery and decision-making. By partnering with Essence, we look forward to aggressively strengthening our presence and portfolio online, and accelerating our growth,” said Alpesh Ashar, Chief Operating Officer, Faces Canada.
“Faces Canada has a reputation for on-trend, premium beauty products, and continuously innovates to offer high performance and world-class cosmetics. At Essence, we share a similar commitment to constantly improve our delivery to our clients, with our pioneering use of data, analytics and technology, as well as culture of experimentation. We are excited to partner with Faces Canada to help build the brand and drive growth with our integrated, full-service media offering,” said Anand Chakravarthy, Managing Director, India, Essence.
Faces Canada will be the latest addition to Essence’s diverse portfolio of clients in India, which include Airtel, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, Vedantu, Wakefit and Zee5. Essence’s continued growth in India and across APAC represents the region’s increasing investment in transformational, data-driven approaches to marketing and advertising that creates value for consumers.