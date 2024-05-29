EssenceMediacom bags media mandate for Wonder Cement

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Beginning with the 2024 playoffs, the agencies have helped Wonder Cement strike a partnership with BCCI and IPL for the next five years.
EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency announces its acquisition of media mandate for Wonder Cement, after partnering with BCCI to secure them as the official umpire partner for the IPL.
Wonder Cement, an Indian cement producer based in Rajasthan and established in 2010 under the RK Group, is marking a significant milestone by joining the IPL as the official umpire partner. Beginning with the 2024 playoffs the agencies have helped Wonder Cement strike a partnership with BCCI and IPL for the next five years. This strategic move aligns with the company's ambition to become a leading player in the cement industry and expand their footprint in India.
Navin Khemka, CEO, EssenceMediacom – South Asia said, "We are witnessing a paradigm shift in how brands engage with their audiences. Through this partnership we look forward to being a part of Wonder Cement's ambition in becoming India’s foremost cement company. By leveraging innovation and technology, we aim to deliver outstanding results for both the fans and the company. This victory reaffirms our commitment to building stronger teams and creating innovative, tailored solutions for our clients.”
Vinit Karnik, head, sports E-sports and live entertainment, GroupM - South Asia, said, “Securing the media mandate for Wonder Cement underscores our agency's expertise in positioning brands at the forefront of their industries. By harnessing advanced technology and innovative strategies, we are poised to elevate Wonder Cement's profile as a leading cement producer in India. This partnership with the IPL exemplifies our commitment to leveraging sports marketing to drive brand growth and visibility, and we are thrilled to contribute to Wonder Cement's ambitious journey."
Vivek Patni, director, Wonder Cement said, “Wonder Cement is a gold standard when it comes to quality. BCCI represents the highest standard in the world of cricket. Partnering with BCCI for IPL is in line with our philosophy of maintaining the highest quality standards be it in our products or our associations and partnership. IPL is the most watched sports across continents. And it is a matter of pride and happiness to be seen on the National stage and what better way than IPL? This partnership is a significant step towards building a brand that spells quality, commitment and excellence.”