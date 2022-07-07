ET Medialabs announces APAC expansion

The company has announced their global expansion with foray in the Singapore region.
ET Medialabs, India’s leading Growth Advertising & Analytics company announced their global expansion with foray in the Singapore region. With this development, ET Medialabs has set a new milestone of becoming the first Indian homegrown growth agency to have an international accessibility as well as physical presence.
As the virtual world becomes more widely accepted, the concept of growth marketing is growing rapidly among businesses and individuals. With over a decade of experience, the company has translated Market Intelligence Data into actionable information to drive strategy and growth for some of India's largest Hyper Growth startups, Unicorns, and Digital Disruptor brands.
After successful implementation of strategic initiatives for more than 300 hyper-growth startups and unicorn brands of India, the company is ready to strengthen their brand image and footing in the APAC region. The service portfolio of India’s leading Growth Advertising Agency includes Performance Marketing, Performance Branding, Programmatic Advertising (DV 360), BI & Marketing Analytics, Enterprise Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, and Social Advertising. Also, they offer in-house proprietary technology for monitoring your entire acquisition and retention funnel and Adbytzz for increasing ROI and automated media buying using Intelligent algorithms.
ET Medialabs intends to strengthen its customer success and delivery in Asian countries and other geographies to support its company offerings. With the extensive knowledge and experience, the company has arrived in Singapore to make a name for itself. As a result, they aim to make their presence known throughout Lion City while also developing their brand image in India.
Commenting on the expansion, Raghav Kansal, CEO of ET MediaLabs, said, “It is a moment of pride and through the Singapore entry, we intend to strengthen customer success and delivery in the Asian region. ET Medialabs has ambitious plans for the Singapore market, and our team is confident that we can add more momentum to brands and companies looking towards building traction through the medium of performance and growth marketing.”
ET MediaLabs specializes in delivering sustained business growth and has been working closely with renowned brands like Lenskart, John Jacobs, Box8, Mojo Pizza, Forest Essentials, Cred, Grofers, and Licious.