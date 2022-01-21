ET Medialabs bags Performance Branding Mandate for Kapiva

Shantanu, chief operating officer, Kapiva said, “We are glad to have achieved a steady rate of growth. However, to cross the chasm and to become a household name, we will first need to reach the right audience with the right messaging. We look forward to leveraging the power of performance branding and its impact in driving sustainable growth to our business. We hope to benefit from ET Medialabs’ knowledge in reaching the right audience using branding campaigns for Kapiva Skin Foods - Glow Mix.”