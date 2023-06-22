ET MediaLabs bags the digital mandate for SoulTree

ETML would be responsible to help the brand by providing high-end performance marketing services.
ETML, a leading Growth Advertising & Analytics Company has bagged the digital mandate for SoulTree, an Indian Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand. ETML would be responsible to help the brand by providing high-end performance marketing services through this partnership, with an aim to serve larger business objectives.
SoulTree is the ﬁrst Indian brand to offer European certiﬁed-natural personal care and beauty products. All of SoulTree products contain authentic Ayurvedic ingredients, sourced sustainably. Beyond India, the brand’s products are also retailed in international markets such as France, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Spain and many more countries. The brand was recently acquired by the Lotus Herbals, making its presence and growth journey even stronger.
Commenting on the win, Raghav Kansal, founder & CEO of ETML, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with SoulTree. With the help of our strong Growth Advertising & Analytics acumen, our primary focus will be on delivering sustainable business growth through innovative campaigns in the paid digital space. We intend to play a vital role in the brand’s journey in achieving sustainable business growth.”
Adding on to this, Jatin Mahani, brand lead, SoulTree, said, "We are conﬁdent that our partnership with ETML will help us achieve our business objectives, and accelerate our digital growth. Having an experienced partner like ETML would help us leverage the power of Growth advertising. They stand out for their distinctive data-driven approach, and we anticipate that they will be crucial in assessing and personalizing the need of our brand and business to provide the desired results”