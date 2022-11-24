ET Money launches a campaign addressing the struggles users face while growing their money

Commenting at the launch of this unique campaign, Santosh Navlani, chief operating officer, ET Money, “ET Money as a progressive brand has always targeted audiences who have an innate desire to grow personally, professionally, and financially. For such audiences who have already worked hard to make money, growing it consistently takes a lot of hard work, planning, diligence, and sound investing knowledge. To avoid negative surprises from market events, they keep themselves busy pursuing the best investment opportunities, making them compromise on life's little joys and feel stressed. As part of our mission to simplify the financial journey of Indians, the ad campaign encourages people to stop working harder to grow their money and enjoy the little pleasures of life by trusting ET Money’s services.”