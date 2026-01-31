ET Now plays the ‘Blank Check’ card to own Budget-day mindshare

The Union Budget is one of the most fiercely contested television moments of the year so ET Now has opted for a curiosity-led, on-ground activation to reinforce its positioning as a go-to destination for Budget analysis.

The campaign, titled Blank Check, hinges on a simple but effective provocation. Handpicked agency heads, CMOs, founders, market experts and creators receive an envelope containing what appears to be a blank cheque. The surprise element is quickly decoded through a note on the reverse, which draws a parallel between informed Budget analysis and unlimited financial potential.

Strategically, the idea plays on two insights. First, the Union Budget remains appointment viewing, with news channels competing aggressively for credibility and viewer trust. Second, financial empowerment narratives resonate most when framed as personal outcomes rather than abstract macroeconomic commentary. By using the metaphor of a blank cheque, ET Now shifts the focus from policy jargon to individual wealth creation.

The prank-like execution positions ET Now as the enabler that does the “first half of the job” by decoding the Budget, leaving viewers to act on those insights.