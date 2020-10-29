Ethinos Digital Marketing wins digital media mandate for Wellness Forever

Agency’s portfolio includes brands like Reliance Retails Group, Kotak, Tata Capital, Policy Bazaar, Bharti Axa, Max Hospital, TVS Group, Tata Communications, amongst many others
Headquartered in Mumbai, end-to-end digital and performance marketing agency, Ethinos Digital Marketing (Ethinos) has acquired the digital media mandate for ‘Wellness Forever’. Keeping up with the brands promise ‘Life Unlimited’ , Wellness Forever has touched the lives of millions of Indian families by serving them with only the best quality and genuine healthcare products online & offline. The account was won following competitive pitch process involving some of the leading agencies across India and shall be handled from their Mumbai office.
Human beings and usage of drugs have a long history, India is prominent and has a rapidly growing presence in pharmaceuticals. Wellness Forever is the ‘Lifestyle Retail Pharmacy Chain’ that focuses on the complete wellness of all its customers and aims to be India’s most respected chain of pharmacy & wellness stores. Therefore keeping up with the brands credibility, Ethinos Digital will work towards channelizing the brands essence and improve the value in the digital world by providing end to end integrated strategies and solutions in the digital sphere.
Commenting on the win, Brijesh Munyal, joint managing director, Ethinos Digital Marketing said, “Ethinos is known for its innovation in the digital marketing arena. We have a very talented team with a decade of experience and with our affiliation with Wellness Forever, we plan to bring our digital expertise by creating a distinct position in the minds of the consumer in a more agile and captivating way”.
Speaking about the new association, Zahid Shaikh, marketing head, Wellness Forever said, “Wellness Forever is a strong name in the market, we were looking for an agency that could do true justice to the brand by creating exciting and unforgettable brand campaigns and creative content ideas to engage with the customers. This is a huge milestone for us and we are confident that this association will expound positive businesses for the future.”
The agency’s portfolio includes a host of renowned brands in BFSI, B2B, Edutech, Ecommerce, such as Policy Bazaar, Tata Capital, Tata AIG, Bharti Axa, Mahindra First Choice, Max Hospital, TVS Group, Capgemini, Tata Communications, Reliance Retails Group, Westside, among others.