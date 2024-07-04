ETML wins the digital mandate for the House of Chikankari

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ETML, a growth advertising and analytics company, has announced its partnership with House of Chikankari, a renowned brand celebrated for its exquisite Chikankari creations. This collaboration promises to weave a digital strategy that will elevate the brand's online presence and drive it toward significant growth.
House of Chikankari, a name synonymous with timeless elegance, boasts a rich heritage in the art of Chikankari embroidery. The meticulously crafted pieces are a testament to skilled artisanship and have captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.
ETML's founder and CEO, Raghav Kansal has expressed his delight about the collaboration, "We're thrilled to join forces with House of Chikankari, a brand that embodies the beauty and tradition of Chikankari. Our proven track record in fashion e-commerce and data-driven marketing positions us perfectly to craft a digital strategy that would ignite their online presence. Our secret weapon lies in our robust data analytics capabilities and real-time dashboards. These tools provide us with unparalleled insights into customer behavior, allowing us to constantly optimize and refine our strategy. We'll leverage these to weave a captivating brand narrative and drive sustainable growth for them. "
Sharing her vision for the future, House of Chikankari's founder, Aakriti Rawal, expressed her optimism, "We're confident that ETML's expertise will be instrumental in propelling House of Chikankari to new heights. Their proven expertise in e-commerce, particularly within the fashion sector, is exactly what we need to take our brand to the next level. We're eager to leverage their knowledge and data-driven approach to reach the right audiences. Together, we aim to redefine the online experience for Chikankari enthusiasts, showcasing the artistry and heritage behind each meticulously crafted piece.