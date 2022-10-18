Euro 7000 launches their new DVC campaign “Sachi Mein”, adding a new flavour to B2B communication

The quirky campaign aims to communicate its biggest USP - the fastest drying adhesive.
EURO 7000, an adhesive brand under Jyoti Resins & Adhesive Ltd. has quite a prominent market presence across 12+ states in India. Over the years, EURO 7000 has made their brand presence stronger and created a substantial customer base by staying true to their positioning - 'India's fastest drying adhesive'. Today, EURO 7000 guarantees, 'Pakka Jod Hamesha' with their 3 Hero Products - WP 2 in 1, Extreme 3 & Ultra 5 in 1.
The awareness of a brand is always directly proportional to the recall factor and for that, staying alive in the potential audience's minds is the ultimate necessity. That's where Rioconn Interactive, a 3600 advertising agency comes in!
EURO 7000 hired Rioconn for the new DVC campaign with a simple brief- come up with something fresh. As fresh as something that wasn't stuck in the old age monotonous communication which adhesive brands have done earlier.These DVCs needed to be quirky, fun and informative at the same time. So, how'd they go about it?
Where there's a claim, there should be a spotlight! EURO 7000 claims to be 'India's fastest drying' adhesive with qualities that many others don't offer in the segment. This campaign was engineered to reinforce exactly that trust factor. The brand says that the seller, the user and the influencer know what they're talking about when they take the technical route to persuade consumers to buy the product.
Reacting to the concept and execution, the executive director of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives , Utkarsh Patel said, "As an adhesive brand, it's important to surface in the market every once in a while as there are multiple players. Rioconn being our digital agency, they understand the brand and the market well and thus I asked Rioconn for some fresh ideas and concepts to make these films. And they did not disappoint. After a long time, we had something unique to showcase, and they did!".
The most important stakeholders of the product i.e. a retailer, a carpenter and an interior designer were part of the campaign to tell the story of why one should believe in the claims that the brand is making.
Speaking on the ideation of the campaign Mr. Hemaang Gandhi, the founder of Rioconn said, "I had absolutely no doubt that my team always comes up with something unique. Not something too creative that it loses the essence of the brand, but something that hits bang on because creativity is not the only aspect of advertising we need to address as an agency; business too has to be given attention. We are really happy with the final outcome."