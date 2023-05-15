Euro ropes in Kartik Aaryan with its new campaign “Chumbak hai bhai”

Euro Fashion Inners, a flagship brand of Rupa and Company Limited unveils the new campaign for 2023-2024.
Euro Fashion Inners, a flagship brand of Rupa and Company Limited unveils the new campaign for 2023-2024 with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the new brand ambassador.
Rajnish Agarwal, president, Rupa and Company Limited said, “As a fashion brand which targets Gen Z, Euro focuses in offering products designed with prints, patterns and colors that are in demand with this generation of young consumers. Likewise, we strived to roll out campaigns for Euro that our consumers can relate to. We were confident to on board Mr.Kartik Aaryan as Euro’s brand ambassador.
Kartik Aaryan,said “I am extremely happy to be part of the Rupa family as their brand ambassador for Euro Fashion Inners. Euro has great products for the youth and I particularly love their new range which goes with my personality and style. “Chumbak Hai Bhai” is a witty, tongue-in-cheek, yet good- humoured brand campaign which I am sure will resonate with everyone.”
Euro has commenced a high decibel campaign across Print, Out of Home, and Digital this February as it makes its way into the hearts, minds, and wardrobes of young India.