Eurosport India announces Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador for MotoGP in India

Expressing his excitement, Shikhar Dhawan shared, "Partnering with the prestigious MotoGP as its India Ambassador is a remarkable honour. The growing excitement around MotoGP in India is truly thrilling, and it feels like a full-circle moment for me, especially when I think back to my days riding my favourite bike through the streets of my hometown, Delhi. My journey as a cricketer born and raised in this vibrant city adds a personal connection to this new role with Eurosport India. Through their sports platform Eurosport India, Warner Bros. Discovery has been a beacon for world-class sports, consistently delighting our ever-expanding sports fanbase. What excites me most is the potential we have to introduce MotoGP to new audiences across India. Together, we aim to inspire and engage fans with the exhilarating world of MotoGP.”