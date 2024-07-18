Eurosport India announces Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador for MotoGP in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dhawan will lead Eurosport India's latest campaign, 'Face Kar Race Kar'.
Eurosport India announces the appointment of Indian cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador for MotoGP in India. Dhawan, known for his dynamic presence on the cricket field, will ignite his passion for racing through Eurosport India's latest campaign, Face Kar Race Kar.
Expressing his excitement, Shikhar Dhawan shared, "Partnering with the prestigious MotoGP as its India Ambassador is a remarkable honour. The growing excitement around MotoGP in India is truly thrilling, and it feels like a full-circle moment for me, especially when I think back to my days riding my favourite bike through the streets of my hometown, Delhi. My journey as a cricketer born and raised in this vibrant city adds a personal connection to this new role with Eurosport India. Through their sports platform Eurosport India, Warner Bros. Discovery has been a beacon for world-class sports, consistently delighting our ever-expanding sports fanbase. What excites me most is the potential we have to introduce MotoGP to new audiences across India. Together, we aim to inspire and engage fans with the exhilarating world of MotoGP.”
The Face Kar Race Kar campaign encapsulates the spirit of MotoGP, celebrating resilience and inspiring fans to conquer challenges with unwavering determination.
Arjun Nohwar, general manager - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shikhar Dhawan aboard as our MotoGP™ brand ambassador for India. His infectious energy and wide appeal will not only resonate with racing enthusiasts but also introduce MotoGP™ to sports fans in a compelling way."
With Yamaha being onboarded as the title sponsor for MotoGP in India, Vijay Kaul, general manager, marketing strategy division, Yamaha India said, “Yamaha has a profound racing heritage, and we are delighted to revive our partnership with Eurosport India as MotoGP's title sponsor. As we embark on this thrilling journey, we look forward to enriching the exhilarating MotoGP experience we all cherish and promoting it across India through Eurosport.”
Eurosport India has reacquired and extended its broadcasting rights for MotoGP in India, solidifying a three-year partnership with Dorna. The channel continues to showcase a diverse lineup of world-class sports, including Motorsports, Golf, Cycling, Pro Wrestling, Table Tennis, and Marathon. Recent partnerships with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and Bangladesh Cricket Board for the BPL underscore Eurosport India's commitment to offering comprehensive sports coverage.