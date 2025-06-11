EV vs traditional scooter: Anil, Ranbir Kapoor face off in VIDA VX2 ad

VIDA, Powered by Hero, has launched a new campaign ahead of the upcoming launch of its electric scooter, the VIDA VX2. The campaign focuses on a generational debate over choosing a traditional scooter or switching to an electric one.

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, whose playful banter brings to life the age-old tug-of-war between tradition and innovation. At the heart of the story is the question: What’s more reliable — the old-school scooter or the new-age electric?

Set in a relatable family setting, the campaign captures the friction and fun of changing times, with Anil Kapoor representing old-school dependability and Ranbir Kapoor championing futuristic electric rides. Together, their onscreen chemistry delivers not just laughs but also a compelling introduction to what promises to be VIDA’s most exciting offering yet.

This creative concept has been envisioned and executed by Creativeland Asia.

"You don’t build desire by talking specs. You build it by stirring culture. And when two generations collide, something new is born. This campaign is that moment." Creativeland Asia spokesperson

The teaser film marks the start of the lead-up to the VIDA VX2 launch on July 1, 2025. The VX2 is an electric scooter designed for urban use, with a focus on performance and practical design.