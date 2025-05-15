Even SRK can’t outshine Muthoot FinCorp's easy gold loans

Muthoot FinCorp (MFL), part of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has launched a three-film ad campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. The campaign promotes Muthoot FinCorp as India’s Original Gold Loan Specialist, highlighting its focus on accessible and hassle-free gold loans.

The campaign highlights that gold loans should benefit customers. Muthoot FinCorp, with over 3,700 branches and the Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, offers easy access to gold loans through a missed call.

Conceived by Moonshot, the campaign turns everyday loan struggles into moments of laughter and relief, thanks to SRK’s trademark charm. Whether it’s skipping long queues, avoiding unnecessary paperwork, or ditching awkward dance moves to impress loan officers, each film humorously reminds viewers that the real hero is Muthoot FinCorp’s hassle-free loan process.

• Film 1: A businessman seeks SRK’s endorsement to secure a loan. But before he can even impress the loan manager with his superstar charm, Muthoot FinCorp’s easy gold loan approval alert arrives. As SRK aptly puts it, he knew the loan process would be smooth sailing all along with Muthoot FinCorp

• Film 2: At a Muthoot FinCorp branch, SRK breaks into a dance to help a businessman get a loan. The Muthoot manager steals the spotlight, revealing the true highlight: Muthoot FinCorp's straightforward loan process, that's the real star of the show. SRK nods in agreement, remarking that Muthoot FinCorp's smooth loan process was a given

• Film 3: When a friend is in urgent need, SRK steps in, so does Muthoot FinCorp offering assistance even on a Saturday. A witty punchline drives the point home: you can count on friends, but smart borrowers count on Muthoot FinCorp

Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp said, “With a legacy of over 138 years, we're reinforcing our position as India's Original Gold Loan Specialist with our latest ad campaigns. These campaigns mark a significant step towards our vision of empowering customers with innovative and convenient financial solutions. We're thrilled to partner again with our brand ambassador - SRK to showcase the simplicity and convenience of our gold loan process, further solidifying our reputation as a trusted financial services provider. SRK's humour and charisma bring to life the convenience and accessibility of our gold loan services, empowering our customers to achieve their goals.”

Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, Moonshot said, “Working on legacy brands is always enriching, because you have to push the boundaries while respecting their history and ensuring you add to their rich brand equity. Muthoot FinCorp was especially fascinating because this is a 100-plus-year-old brand, with the biggest superstar on the planet as its face. Collaborating with the Muthoot FinCorp team was a joy. They were open to bold ideas and encouraged us to go the extra mile to get every detail right. Working with SRK is a dream. He improvised, delivered perfect takes, and took the creative several notches higher.”

The campaign will run in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Gujarati across TV, digital platforms, print, outdoor, and on-ground activations.