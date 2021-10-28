Eventoss adds International account for digital services

Eventoss will undertake 360-degree brand building and promotion activities for IEC.
Creative agency, Eventoss Entertainment has bagged the digital & social media mandate for IEC College, Nepal. The agency will now be responsible for the digital activities of the brand. Eventoss will undertake 360-degree brand building and promotion activities for IEC.
On Eventoss’ appointment, Shailaja Adhikary, managing director, IEC College said, “We are happy to appoint Eventoss for our Social Media Consultancy. We have full faith that they will communicate our vision and brand stability in the region. We will definitely get better results”
Commenting on the development, Syed Aabish Hassan, founder & CEO Eventoss said, “We are thankful to the management team at IEC College for putting their faith in our team. We are certain that we will be able to make the brand, reach its target groups with the help of our effective communication strategies and campaigns. He further, added with the addition of the International brand from Nepal, we are looking for similar projects from other countries as well.