Eveready Industries India ropes in Neeraj Chopra as new brand ambassador

Speaking on the accession, Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU head, batteries and flashlights at Eveready Industries India said, “Our collaboration with the youth icon, Neeraj Chopra symbolises a shared pursuit of continuous improvement/innovation, more power, and dedication towards excellence, bridging the worlds of sports and spirit of the youth. Innovatively designed with Turbolock Technology, our Ultima Alkaline battery series, embodies our dedication to solving emerging consumer needs with smarter appeal and 400% long-lasting performance. Neeraj Chopra's extraordinary journey mirrors our brand's evolution and expansion to enhance the quality of life by offering cutting-edge, portable energy and lighting solutions to people. Together, we aim to empower the present and energise the future, shaping a better tomorrow for generations to come.”