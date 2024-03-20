Eveready Industries India ropes in Neeraj Chopra as new brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Eveready Industries India (EIIL), a battery brand announces its collaboration with Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and World no. 1 in men's javelin star, as its new brand ambassador. Eveready seeks to strengthen its commitment towards excellence and innovation via the launch of the new Ultima Alkaline battery series. The brand aims to enhance its connection with the youth by offering long-lasting value-for-money solutions for high-drain devices of new-age India.
Chopra’s remarkable journey to success has inspired millions worldwide, perfectly embodying the essence of the new and improved alkaline range of Ultima batteries with 400% more power for longer running toys and gadgets. Neeraj and Ultima, both epitomise values of performance, power, endurance and reliability; setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.
He emerges as the perfect fit, with his resolute determination and unparalleled dedication to his craft align seamlessly with Eveready's longstanding reputation as a trusted company in the industry.
Speaking on the accession, Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU head, batteries and flashlights at Eveready Industries India said, “Our collaboration with the youth icon, Neeraj Chopra symbolises a shared pursuit of continuous improvement/innovation, more power, and dedication towards excellence, bridging the worlds of sports and spirit of the youth. Innovatively designed with Turbolock Technology, our Ultima Alkaline battery series, embodies our dedication to solving emerging consumer needs with smarter appeal and 400% long-lasting performance. Neeraj Chopra's extraordinary journey mirrors our brand's evolution and expansion to enhance the quality of life by offering cutting-edge, portable energy and lighting solutions to people. Together, we aim to empower the present and energise the future, shaping a better tomorrow for generations to come.”
Neeraj Chopra added, "I am delighted to associate with Eveready, a brand that has been an integral part of Indian households for decades and is renowned for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to quality. As an athlete, I understand the importance of reliable and long-lasting power, and I believe Eveready’s Ultima Alkaline battery series exemplify this quality. I look forward to representing a brand that shares my values of performance, durability, and trustworthiness."