Eveready introduces new mobile power solutions range

Eveready Industries India, a well-known battery and flashlight brand in India, has announced its entry into the mobile accessories segment. The move reflects the company’s plan to align with changing consumer needs and digital usage patterns.

With over 100 years of experience in power solutions, Eveready has introduced a range of mobile accessories that include power banks and chargers. The products are aimed at supporting consumers in staying connected in daily life.

“Eveready’s foray into the mobile accessories segment represents a significant step forward in our mission to power everyday life in India. We are steadfast in our commitment to offering reliable and innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of today’s connected consumers.



With the introduction of high-quality power banks and chargers, we aim to provide millions across the country with consistent, on-the-go power. This expansion not only strengthens Eveready’s legacy as a trusted brand but also signals our embrace of the future of digital mobility and convenience.” said Mr. Anirban Banerjee.

The new range includes power banks between 5,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh, with Magsafe-compatible and built-in cable options. Chargers range from 12W to 65W GAN models designed for faster and safer charging. The company has also introduced nylon-braided charging cables supporting up to 5A fast charging, compatible with Apple, Android, and Type-C devices. Prices have been set to reach a broad consumer base across India.

“Eveready has been a trusted name in Indian homes for decades, delivering dependable power through our batteries, flashlights, and lighting solutions,” said Ms. Insiyah Chawala. “As consumer lifestyles evolve, so must we. Our entry into the mobile accessories category is a natural progression, highlighting a shift in mindset that true fast charging needs a fully compatible system.



The entire mobile accessory system must support rapid charge, from charger to cable to power bank. This strategic diversification reinforces our vision to be synonymous with 'power' in any form, for all consumers.”

The launch also includes wireless charging pads and compact designs aimed at making charging more convenient.