Eveready shines bright in Kolkata’s Durga Pujo celebrations

The brand is highlighting its latest product, Eveready instacharge bulb on the festive streets of Kolkata.
Durga Pujo is regarded as one of the most vibrant and spectacular festivals in the country. It offers a unique opportunity for brands to advertise as people buy gifts and new things during festivals.
Eveready Lighting celebrates the festive spirit with its lighting products set up across various Durga Pujo pandals in Kolkata.
In a bid to captivate the consumers, the brand has installed Eveready lights in Golf Green Sarbojonin, Airport City Phase 2, Aikatan Club, Alipore 78 Pally, Tala Prattyay, Barrackpore Shiv Mandir Sarbojanin and Dumdum Park Bharat Chajra Club pandals.
The promotion of its new product, instacharge bulb in the form of a human balloon at the Golf Green Puja and selfie zones at various locations are the main attractions of the campaign. Along with this, a 20-second TV ad is running to ensure that Eveready remains in the spotlight.
Speaking on the campaign, Mohit Sharma, senior vice president and business unit head- lighting and electricals, said, “At Eveready Lighting, we constantly strive to engage with our customers in innovative and exciting ways. We believe in making moments special, and this Puja, we are proud to be a part of the celebrations that light up Kolkata.”