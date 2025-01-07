Eveready teams up with Zepto for quick delivery of Ultima Batteries

Eveready Industries India has announced its partnership with Zepto, for rapid delivery of the company’s range of Ultima Batteries across multiple cities.

Additionally, Eveready and Zepto have launched a brand film across digital platforms. The film showcases the all-too-common scenario of devices failing at critical moments and the quick, relieving solution provided by Zepto. In the TVC, devices like smart remotes, blood pressure monitors, and children’s toys depend on batteries. When batteries run out, a quick replacement is needed. To meet this demand, Eveready Ultima has partnered with Zepto to provide high-quality, long-lasting batteries. Eveready Ultima batteries, which last 400% longer, will be delivered to Zepto users within minutes.

Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU head (batteries and flashlights) at Eveready Industries India, comments, “Batteries power critical moments in our lives, from health checks to the joy of a child playing with their favourite toy. Running out of power in such moments is frustrating. With Eveready Ultima’s exceptional product and Zepto’s rapid delivery, our endeavour is to help consumers stay powered without delay. This partnership redefines convenience and reliability.”

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer at Zepto, adds, “Drawing availability of Eveready Ultima batteries on the Zepto platform enhances our sellers’ commitment to convenience and quality. I thank them for enabling this. Our sellers’ ability to deliver swiftly pairs perfectly with Eveready’s premium batteries, ensuring that users can continue their day uninterrupted. Our sellers are thrilled to offer users not just speed, but also the assurance of enduring power, making every day smoother and more enjoyable.”