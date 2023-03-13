Eveready’s latest campaign ‘Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright’ showcases its luminous digiLED range

The campaign has been conceptualized and crafted by Rediffusion.
Eveready Industries India (EIIL) launched its latest TV campaign for its lighting division this weekend over five languages and key digital mediums. Targeting the picture-perfect obsession, this new campaign is a delightful take on our never ending search for the perfect lighting. The newly launched ‘Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright’ TVC showcases the luminosity of the digiLED collection and positions the brand as the category leader. Conceptualised and crafted by Rediffusion for Eveready, Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright is inspired from present day situations, when every moment is an occasion for exhibitionism.
The TVC opens with a young modern-day couple all dressed up for an outing. The woman requests her partner to avoid posting their photograph on social media. What happens next only leaves them awe-struck; a string of visitors of various age groups walk-in uninvited for that flawless photo with the perfect lighting. The film celebrates the brightness of Eveready Lights and cementing its position as the brand which creates the right ambience with the ideal lighting.
Speaking about the brand’s leadership Mohit Sharma, senior vice president & business unit head - Lighting & Electricals, stated “As a brand that is rooted in Innovation, Eveready has been a consistent player across business units. The lighting segment too is no exception. We are constantly endeavouring to deliver products that are game changers in the market and our digiLED range is pegged to raise the bar. This product is performance oriented and known to brighten up homes. The new TVC will enable us to further growth and awareness for this category. We are certain that our new campaign will strengthen our leadership position while attracting new consumers for our brand.”
Prashant Shukla, senior manager-marketing and communications, Lighting & Electricals, further added, “As a brand Eveready Lighting has earned consumer trust given its superior quality and performance. Our new TVC, ‘Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright’ integrates relevance, quality and innovation. The campaign is reflective of what our products actually are – bright and luminous. Its modern appeal and interesting take on the need for good light in a hyperactive social media age will surely strike the right chord and build recall. The TVC will appeal to all generations especially to the GenZers and Millennials. We are confident of strengthening the brand’s position in the market as well as our relationship with our TG through the campaign.”
The newly launched campaign is currently live in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages across television and digital platforms.