Eveready’s latest campaign ‘Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright’ showcases its luminous digiLED range

Speaking about the brand’s leadership Mohit Sharma, senior vice president & business unit head - Lighting & Electricals, stated “As a brand that is rooted in Innovation, Eveready has been a consistent player across business units. The lighting segment too is no exception. We are constantly endeavouring to deliver products that are game changers in the market and our digiLED range is pegged to raise the bar. This product is performance oriented and known to brighten up homes. The new TVC will enable us to further growth and awareness for this category. We are certain that our new campaign will strengthen our leadership position while attracting new consumers for our brand.”