Eveready's latest campaign showcases its emergency LED bulb ‘INSTACHARGE

Prashant Shukla, Senior Manager-Marketing and Communications, Lighting & Electricals, further added, “At Eveready Lighting, we believe that everyone deserves access to cutting-edge technology that enhances their daily lives, and the INSTACHARGE Emergency LED Bulb embodies that vision. Our new TVC, ‘Kya Baat Hai’ integrates efficiency, reliability, and safety, revolutionizing our customers’ lighting experience. The campaign is reflective of what our products actually stand for - quality and innovation. The brand film’s interesting take on the need for an instant source of light during power failures will definitely strike the right chord and build recall. With ‘Kya Baat Hai’, we are confident of strengthening the brand’s position in the market as well as our relationship with our target audience.”