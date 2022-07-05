Everest ropes in chef Ranveer Brar as Brand Ambassador

The collaboration with chef Brar is expected to reach out to a new audience in the younger age group with ever-changing taste preferences.
A sought-after name in the Indian Food industry, Chef Ranveer Brar becomes the first ever Chef to be appointed as brand ambassador for the Everest Spices.
Ranveer Brar juggles between being a chef, TV presenter, judge, teacher and an actor, and thanks to his popular food-shows, he enjoys massive stardom on television and a tremendous fan following on social media as well.
Talking about the collaboration, Chef Brar Says, “Spices have always been my favourite area of study and experimentation and I believe this association will be a great opportunity for me to delve deeper into not just the brand's spice laterals, but also make further inroads into understanding the food-loving audience's ever evolving choices and lifestyles.”
For all these years, Everest have grown exponentially garnering the largest market share in this segment and have now even reached out to the Indian diaspora internationally. Hence this collaboration with chef Brar is expected to reach out to a new audience in the younger age group with ever-changing taste preferences who admires the chef and closely follows his endeavors. “We are delighted to stitch an association with none less than Chef Ranveer Brar because we believed that it would be a perfect brand fit as he understands food and taste and most importantly we share the same value systems of not compromising with quality” echoed Sanjeev Shah, CMD Everest foods, while speaking on this brand association.
Lucknow-born Indian celebrity chef, MasterChef India judge, author and restaurateur, Ranveer Brar, has set up several restaurants in India and abroad, including the Flyp at MTV chain of restaurants pan India, and curated the menu of many more like cruise kitchens aboard Royal Caribbean.
Today, the chef-turned-actor's brand value has increased by 20-25% since his acting debut with Amazon series Modern Love and he is regarded as one of the most adorable and sought after Chef personalities which has swelled his number of ardent followers by the day. Each and every new video of his is eagerly awaited for their release on YouTube and watched by a truly diverse audience, cutting across all age groups which talks volumes about his fan following.
The chef has been part of a year-long digital association with Milkmaid alongside other noteworthy brand endorsements that includes Kellogg’s, Philips, Hershey’s, Home center, Victorinox, Asahi Kasei, IIHM, Swiggy and Govardhan.