Everlite by Senco Gold celebrates true connections in new Navratri campaign

In a poignant reflection of emotional connections, Everlite by Senco unveils its latest narrative, Har Jazbaat Ko Karein Celebrate, that encapsulates the essence of unspoken bonds between two women. This festive season, this story serves as a powerful testament to the strength found in understanding and support beyond words.

The story encapsulates intimate moments shared between characters - applying a bindi, helping with earrings, and bonding over mutual excitement for the Navratri festivities. Each act of silent support reflects the essence of feminine power and resilience, perfectly aligning with the themes celebrated during this vibrant festival. Each piece enhances its appearance while embodying the true spirit of Shakti - the inner strength that shines brightly from within.

As Everlite by Senco acts as a catalyst, it bears witness to these precious moments, reminding us that beauty is often found in what's unsaid, which when shared, is heartfelt! Such ankahee bond flowers in the absence of any reliance on words. As we honour the festival of Navratri, let us embrace the treasures of unspoken connections and the power of emotional understanding that unite us all.



Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and designs at Senco Gold & Diamonds, shared, "We had a wonderful time filming this campaign and believe our audience will connect with it deeply, especially now. This Navratri, through our Shakti Edit and Lotus Collection, we’re unveiling designs that honour the divine feminine and evoke a sense of inner strength. With Everlite by Senco, we continue to celebrate Devi Puja across India."

According to Arnab Samanta, director of content and strategy at Digitale, “This digital film is extremely special and emphasises the beauty of understanding and connection that exists beyond verbal communication. The heart of this narrative lies the jewellery itself, serving as a mute symbol of the subtle yet powerful bond shared between the characters.”