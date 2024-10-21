Everlite's 'Glow Karo, Grow Karo' campaign stars Sauraseni Maitra

Everlite by Senco announced that actress Sauraseni Maitra became the face of its latest campaign, ‘Glow Karo, Grow Karo,’ promoting the brand’s narrative. Sauraseni played Dhani Gyaani, a knowledgeable and sassy character who helps both women and men make informed investment decisions, particularly in gold.

“Dhani Gyaani” represents financially empowered woman - a woman who not only knows how to secure her own future but also shares her wisdom to help others do the same. Through this piece of content, the campaign simplifies the concept of buying gold.

Sauraseni, as Dhani, engages viewers by highlighting her glow and questioning their hesitation to grow. This character embodies the confidence modern women seek in finance. The campaign emphasises gold as a valuable asset and encourages women to secure their financial futures. Dhani reminds us that every woman has the right to succeed, stating, "Grow karoge, tab hi toh glow karoge!"

Joita Sen, director at Senco Gold & Diamonds expressed her excitement for the campaign, adding, “At Everlite by Senco, we believe that true empowerment comes when women take control of both their style and their financial future. This Dhanteras, we’re encouraging women to invest smartly, grow confidently, and shine brightly—because glowing starts with growing.”

According to Arnab Samanta, director of content and strategy at Digitale, “The Glow Karo, Grow Karo campaign revolves around Dhani Gyaani, a modern woman with a clear vision to increase your style statement by making wise financial decisions. By promoting Digital Gold as a smart investment, Dhani Gyaani encourages women to prioritise their financial independence and embrace bold decisions.”