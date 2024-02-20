Everymedia and Plus 1 Communications announce global alliance

Commenting on the development, Gautam B. Thakker, founder and chief executive officer of Everymedia Technologies, said, "I am thrilled to announce this global alliance with Plus 1 Communications and these strategic appointments that reflect our commitment to nurturing top talent within the organisation and advancing our mission to enhance global communications reach. With their extensive experience and leadership qualities, I am confident that Karen and Pooja will play instrumental roles in driving success in the years to come, strengthening our ability to connect with consumers worldwide.”