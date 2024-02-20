Everymedia and Plus 1 Communications announce global alliance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Everymedia Technologies, a digital marketing and communications agency, and Plus 1 Communications, an integrated communications agency with a presence across Europe and the UAE, have announced a strategic alliance to expand global partnering opportunities for brands and businesses.
This alliance aims to streamline operations and deliver enhanced value to clients worldwide by leveraging the combined expertise of both companies.
Key leadership appointments have been made to drive this collaboration:
Karen Lane – currently managing director of Plus 1 Communications, will act in a dual capacity as director of global partnerships, Everymedia. Karen, who has lived and worked in Mumbai along with the Middle East, brings a wealth of global expertise in brand building and digital marketing across markets, making her an ideal candidate to spearhead Everymedia and Plus 1 Communications global expansion initiatives. Karen’s integration enables global engagement for brands and businesses, connecting them with consumers worldwide.
Pooja Thakker - who previously served as director, client partner, has been appointed as global director- strategy, and Innovation. She will act as a key executive to further develop the use of innovative technologies across the business and expand new revenue streams that serve Everymedia’s growing global client base. She will work closely with Karen and others in the leadership team to forge strategic partnerships to drive further business growth.
Commenting on the development, Gautam B. Thakker, founder and chief executive officer of Everymedia Technologies, said, "I am thrilled to announce this global alliance with Plus 1 Communications and these strategic appointments that reflect our commitment to nurturing top talent within the organisation and advancing our mission to enhance global communications reach. With their extensive experience and leadership qualities, I am confident that Karen and Pooja will play instrumental roles in driving success in the years to come, strengthening our ability to connect with consumers worldwide.”
Ricky Ghai, chairman, Plus 1 Communications commented, “Although a relationship between Everymedia and Plus 1 Communications has existed for over a decade, these changes and the general intent signifies an exciting time for us. India is a complex and booming marketplace and without ‘boots on the ground’, many struggle to reach the growing consumer base. We can now offer an incredible one stop shop as a completely integrated communications agency for global clients.”