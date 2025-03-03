Everything that went wrong with Policy Bazaar's term insurance ad

A controversial PolicyBazaar advertisement promoting term life insurance has ignited widespread condemnation across social media platforms, with critics labelling it "disgusting" and "insensitive" for its portrayal of a grieving widow.

The advertisement, which aired during the high-stakes India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match on 23 February, depicts a recently widowed woman expressing frustration towards her deceased husband's photograph for failing to purchase term life insurance before his death. The ad is still sparking conversations around the internet.

In the 30-second commercial, the grieving woman is shown lamenting, "Main school ki fees kaise bharungi, ghar ka kharcha bhi hai?" (How will I pay the school fees? There are also household expenses). She then turns to her late husband's garlanded photograph and remarks, "Tum toh term life insurance liye bina hi chale gaye" (You left without even buying term life insurance).

Financial awareness vs emotional sensitivity

The advertisement has sparked debate about the balance between promoting financial literacy and maintaining emotional sensitivity. While the intention may have been to highlight the importance of financial planning, the execution has been perceived by many as callous and tone-deaf.

When advertisements tackle sensitive subjects like death and financial security, they must navigate complex emotional terrain. Critics argue this advert fails to acknowledge the grief process before jumping to financial implications.

Wider debate on gender portrayals

The controversial advertisement has also fuelled ongoing discussions about gender portrayals in media. Men's rights advocates have pointed to the advert as an example of what they describe as a growing trend of content that portrays men as financially irresponsible or inadequate providers.

The advertisement has been critiqued for feeding into a narrative where men are valued primarily for their financial contributions to the family, potentially dismissing a husband's worth beyond his financial planning decisions and ignoring the possibility that the family's financial decisions might have been made jointly.

Others have countered that the advertisement simply reflects the harsh reality many women face when left financially vulnerable after a spouse's death.

Social Media Firestorm

The backlash on social media platforms has been swift and severe. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "A man just passed away and the first thing his wife does is blame him for not buying term insurance? This isn't financial awareness, it's just insensitive storytelling."

Another commented, "This PolicyBazaar ad is not only insanely insensitive, it shows deep-rooted patriarchal mindset. A man just passed away but his educated & empowered wife now cursing him for not buying term insurance."

Many users have drawn unfavourable comparisons, with some describing the advertisement as "worse than Ranveer Allahbadia," referring to another controversial content creator.

Prime-Time Placement Amplifies Controversy

The decision to air the advertisement during the India-Pakistan cricket match—traditionally one of the most-watched sporting events in the subcontinent—has significantly amplified its reach and the subsequent controversy. The match, part of the ICC Champions Trophy, drew viewership figures estimated in the hundreds of millions across both nations.

When controversial content is broadcast during an India-Pakistan match, it essentially ensures maximum exposure. Every ad break is watched intently, and viewer engagement is at its peak. For better or worse, PolicyBazaar has ensured that millions of viewers have now seen and discussed their brand.

As of publication, PolicyBazaar has not issued an official response to the criticism. Industry observers are watching closely to see if the company will pull the advertisement or modify its messaging in response to the backlash.